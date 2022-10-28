SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

