SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.98 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

