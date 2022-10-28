SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 16.5 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Earl Childress bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,441.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OII shares. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.