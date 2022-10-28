SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 939,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 87.3% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 73,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.31. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

