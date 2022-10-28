SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 14,234 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Calix news, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

