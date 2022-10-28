SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 26,492 ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,990,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,865,000 after purchasing an additional 458,696 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 116,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:ONLN opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $72.10.

