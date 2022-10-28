SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,582.00.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,234.19. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

