SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVR Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:NVR opened at $4,159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,234.19. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $137.54 by ($13.89). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.