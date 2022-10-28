SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 679,670 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,740 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

