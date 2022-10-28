SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $196.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

