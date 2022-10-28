SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.67.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $333.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

