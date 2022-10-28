SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 203,794 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:FOUR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -146.03 and a beta of 1.53. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.