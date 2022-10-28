SG Americas Securities LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WERN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Werner Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

