SG Americas Securities LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZZ news, COO Kurt L. Russell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $386,480. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ Stock Up 1.8 %

AZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $58.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

