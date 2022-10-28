SG Americas Securities LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 218.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.39.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.