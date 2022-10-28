SG Americas Securities LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after acquiring an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

