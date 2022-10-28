SG Americas Securities LLC Has $884,000 Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on HLI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

HLI stock opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $418.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

