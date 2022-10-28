SG Americas Securities LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WWE opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.11. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

