SG Americas Securities LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after purchasing an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,946,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ESI opened at $17.46 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

