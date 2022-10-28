SG Americas Securities LLC Has $900,000 Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,997.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.