SG Americas Securities LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

