SG Americas Securities LLC Has $904,000 Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CATY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $588,840 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATY stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.