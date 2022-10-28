SG Americas Securities LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ OPI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $726.34 million, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.20. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.45). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $141.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,222.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

