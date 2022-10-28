SG Americas Securities LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 59,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,248.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 240,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 111.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:ORA opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 4,526 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $439,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

