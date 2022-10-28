SG Americas Securities LLC Has $915,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 118.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 542.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $75.78 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

