SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 218.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.66 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

