SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $858,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

