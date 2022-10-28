SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.