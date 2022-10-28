SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 275,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of RPD opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

