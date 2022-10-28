SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,291 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

