SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 58,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,494,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.