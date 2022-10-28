SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $304.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.28 and its 200 day moving average is $365.56.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

