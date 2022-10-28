SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,045 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

