SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 151.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TTEC by 35.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in TTEC by 26.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 31.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in TTEC by 9.9% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

TTEC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $103.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

