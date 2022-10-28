SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,723 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 9,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

