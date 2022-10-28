SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Q2 by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $90.85.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

