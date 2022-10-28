SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.44.

COO stock opened at $269.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $435.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.09 and its 200 day moving average is $317.73.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

