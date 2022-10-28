SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 3.4 %

AAP opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

