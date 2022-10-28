SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 4.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 29.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

