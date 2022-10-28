SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.