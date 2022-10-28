SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,105 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.