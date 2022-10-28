SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

