SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,319 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,319 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,396,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

