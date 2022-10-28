SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,646 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Neogen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,080.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $559,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

