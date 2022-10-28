SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,840 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 11,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $688,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,937,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

