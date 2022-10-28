SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,089 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $170.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

