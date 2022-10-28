SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

