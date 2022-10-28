Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Declines By 25.7%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 348,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Aileron Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.