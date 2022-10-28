Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Drops By 23.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $728,134.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,373.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 356,185 shares of company stock worth $2,132,164. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 948,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 756,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 739,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.74.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

