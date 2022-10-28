Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Expands By 33.1%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Amkor Technology
In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,440 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology
Amkor Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.
Amkor Technology Company Profile
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amkor Technology (AMKR)
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.