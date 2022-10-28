Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Expands By 33.1%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,440 in the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

