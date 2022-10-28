SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILV. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 346,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 229,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 402,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 5.3 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.04 million, a PE ratio of -517.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.